Martedì, 10 Ottobre 2023
Sereno
Eventi / Disco&Feste

Lukas de Clerck live set

Dove Onirica

Via Cesare Battisti, 15

Quando Dal 19/10/2023 al 19/10/2023 18:00 - 22:00
Prezzo Gratis
Altre informazioni Sito web lukasdeclerck.com
Onirica

Il prossimo set acustico in Onirica è di Lukas de Clerck, musicista belga che ha incentrato la sua ricerca artistica sull'Aulos, flauto dionisiaco dell'antica Grecia.
Nella sua performance, Lukas esplora i nuovi scenari musicali di questo strumento.

Next acoustic set in Onirica is by Lukas de Clerck, belgian musician who focused his musical research on the Aulos, a dionysian flute from the ancient Greece. In his research, Lukas explores new musical scenarios of this ancient instrument

la serata è in collaborazione con @nual_nebbia_acustica

dalle ore 18

live + djset
 

