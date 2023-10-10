Lukas de Clerck live set
Quando Dal 19/10/2023 al 19/10/2023 18:00 - 22:00
Prezzo Gratis
Altre informazioni Sito web lukasdeclerck.com
Il prossimo set acustico in Onirica è di Lukas de Clerck, musicista belga che ha incentrato la sua ricerca artistica sull'Aulos, flauto dionisiaco dell'antica Grecia.
Nella sua performance, Lukas esplora i nuovi scenari musicali di questo strumento.
Next acoustic set in Onirica is by Lukas de Clerck, belgian musician who focused his musical research on the Aulos, a dionysian flute from the ancient Greece. In his research, Lukas explores new musical scenarios of this ancient instrument
la serata è in collaborazione con @nual_nebbia_acustica
dalle ore 18