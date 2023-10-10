Lukas de Clerck live set

Il prossimo set acustico in Onirica è di Lukas de Clerck, musicista belga che ha incentrato la sua ricerca artistica sull'Aulos, flauto dionisiaco dell'antica Grecia.

Nella sua performance, Lukas esplora i nuovi scenari musicali di questo strumento.



Next acoustic set in Onirica is by Lukas de Clerck, belgian musician who focused his musical research on the Aulos, a dionysian flute from the ancient Greece. In his research, Lukas explores new musical scenarios of this ancient instrument



la serata è in collaborazione con @nual_nebbia_acustica



dalle ore 18

