Dove Castello Dei Ronchi Crevalcore
Quando Dal 27/08/2021 al 28/08/2021 Vedi programma
Prezzo Gratis
Sisters on the Rock: musica, stand gatronomico e motoraduno a Crevalcore. Quando: dal 27 al 28 agosto 2021
Sisters on the Rock, al Castello Dei Ronchi, è una festa aperta a tutti. Con le Devil's Sisters e il Motorclub di Crevalcore, due giorni di musica, giochi, buon cibo e solidarietà.
La manifestazione offre free camping, parcheggio custodito, stand gastronomico e tanta musica
PROGRAMMA:
27 agosto - venerdì
20.45: Urban Fight
22.00: Irrenhaus - Rammstein tribute band
28 agosto - sabato
21.00: Under Sound
22.15: Rougenoire
