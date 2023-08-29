Bologna city for tourists: what to (absolutely!) see

Whether you come from Europe or the rest of the world doesn’t matter. Here’s the ultimate guide to fully appreciate one of the most underestimated Italian cities: Bologna. Not as big as Rome, not chaotic as Milan, Bologna can be mostly described by three words. "Dotta" (learned), "Grassa" (fat) and "Rossa" (red) are the terms which best describe what this big town can offer, from culture to food, from nature to monuments.

A millennial history

People describes Bologna as a learned city because of its old history. Founded by the Etruscans and later conquered by the Romans, it became a vital hub of cultural exchange during the Middle Ages. Here was founded the first University in the world: in 1088 Alma Mater Studiorum - University of Bologna - was born. As the cradle for a long tradition of studies, the presence of this institution is very important in the local culture. Every year, Unibo attracts thousands of students who choose to study in one of the best universities of Italy. The large number of students makes Bologna the quintessential university town.

If the university is an important piece of history for the city, it's not the only one. As a medieval city, there are numerous churches. The most significant one is the Basilica of San Petronio in Piazza Maggiore. Completed in 1663, it is the largest church in Bologna. Two steps away from the Basilica rises the Fountain of Neptune, a distinctive statue of the city. But the basilica of San Petronio is not the only church, of course. One of the most fascinating tourist routes is the "tour of the seven churches," including a visit to the Basilica of Santo Stefano, a church with seven chapels inside.

City of towers

Once you reach the city center, it is almost impossible not to notice the two towers of Bologna. These are the tower of Asinelli and tower of Garisenda, the only two structure survived from time. One of the most traditional aspects of this city was the presence of towers. In the past the structure represented power, wealth, influence but also had a military function. Nowadays, the two most important towers are the one in the city center. The Asinelli tower is visitable. Once you reach the top, it may be clear why Bologna is also called a red city: the roofs of the houses you can see in the landscape surely gives you the reason why.

The towers offer a great view of the town, and it is almost impossible - also - not to notice the famous "Portico". These UNESCO heritage-protected 62 kilometers of arch-covered walkways, since 2021, shield from the rain and lend the city its unique character.

Capital of food

One of the most strong points of the city is surely food. Bologna is a town that offers a lot of food and beverage tourism. For the lunch break, it's almost mandatory to stop in local restaurants and taste the typical products. Right in this city, the international "spaghetti Bolognese" were born, a dish that doesn't exist in the city's culinary tradition but refers to tagliatelle, a rough and long egg pasta. Tortellini, lasagna, mortadella, wines, and cheeses are just a few typical dishes from the area. The Quadrilatero district - right near Piazza Maggiore - is undoubtedly the ideal place to experience the city's specialties. Only after tasting everything, however, will you truly understand why Bologna is referred to as a fat city.

After lunch, the city also offers different experiences for every need. For a shopping break, there are two main spots to go: via Indipendenza, which lead directly to the train station to Piazza Maggiore, and Cavour Gallery, the luxury place for the high fashion brands. However, since the food may have been too heavy, there are two main parks to visit for a leisurely walk. La Montagnola, next to the train station, and Giardini Margherita are the two green lungs of Bologna. And if this isn't challenging enough for the more active, from the city center, you can head directly to the Sanctuary of San Luca. A church on the hill, reaching it involves a climb under 666 arches of the portico. However, once you reach the church at the top, you'll be rewarded with a breathtaking panorama of the whole city.