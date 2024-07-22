I’m an American living in Bologna. I’ve lived here for two years. The taxi situation here is terrible. The taxi companies have no respect for the citizens. My first example: we had an Italian friend visiting us from Spain. The first taxi company had us on hold on the phone for 40 minutes and never responded. The second company put us on hold for ten minutes, then said it would take 30 minutes for the taxi to arrive. They never arrived. We called them several times but they never answered the calls. Eventually, ours Italian guests had to take the C bus to get to the station because the taxis here are so unreliable. I also work at the corner of via Rizzoli and Piazza Re Enzo and see taxi drivers refuse fares because they aren’t lucrative enough. If taxi drivers want a monopoly then they need to provide excellent service and provide the services their clients want no matter how far or short the ride is.