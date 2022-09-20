rotate-mobile
Mercoledì, 21 Settembre 2022
Eventi / Concerti

Swingrowers al Mercato Sonato

Dove Mercato Sonato

Via Giuseppe Tartini, 3

Quando Dal 07/10/2022 al 07/10/2022 Apertura porte ore 21:00, inizio concerto ore 22:00
Prezzo €10
Altre informazioni
Mercato

Torna l'electro swing al Mercato Sonato con una band che ha scritto la storia del genere. Dopo i tour in Nord America, Europa, Giappone e India, gli Swingrowers presentano a Bologna il loro quarto album, HYBRID.
Pront? a ballare?

Necessaria Tessera Arci 2022/23

Bio:

Swingrowers are an accomplished four-piece vintage-influenced pop band, known for their three genre-defining electro swing studio albums. Their music and videos have to date scored well over 76 million plays worldwide. Their third album OUTSIDEIN (2018) mixed electronica with jazz while lyrically addressing themes of social media and internet culture.
The band have toured North America, Europe, Japan and India performing at hundreds more Clubs and Festivals worldwide including two sold out shows at the Blue Note in Tokyo. Their fourth studio album, HYBRID, has been released last March 2021. The creative evolution of their sound continues, building on their previous work while introducing more contemporary and commercial production elements.

